Tweets: Spurs and Liverpool players look ahead to Champions League final
Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool’s players have been posting on social media in the build-up to this evening’s Champions League final.
The two Premier League sides face each other at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium in an 8pm kick-off UK time tonight.
Before the big match, there was time for players from both teams to give their thoughts on what lies in store.
Here is what both sets of players had to say on Twitter over the last couple of days.
Come on you spurs 🔥 #UCLFinal #COYS #MS17 pic.twitter.com/znGqGNI51i
— Moussa Sissoko (@MoussaSissoko) June 1, 2019
Today’s the day! #UCLfinal #COYS pic.twitter.com/iSUwxOodfp
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) June 1, 2019
Last training! We are ready! 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻💥💥💥 #UCLFinal #COYS #TogetherTHFC pic.twitter.com/c7wVbYrxLw
— Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) May 31, 2019
All preparations are done. We’ve worked so hard to get to this point and we’ll do everything in our power to finish what we started. I wish all the travelling Spurs fans a safe journey and can’t thank everyone enough for the support throughout this competition 💙 #COYS pic.twitter.com/Jr8xtBrede
— Dele (@dele_official) May 31, 2019
#Together 💪🏽 #COYS #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/PQnfgcgM3I
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) May 31, 2019
🔥MATCHDAY!🔥
One Focus, One Goal! 🏆🙌🏾
Let’s do this Reds! 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
#UCLFinal #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/JeYfYNb2Ip
— Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 1, 2019
Ready for the big day! #AB1 #YNWA #UCL #Madrid19 @LFC pic.twitter.com/ZPNYgcOmIQ
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) May 31, 2019
Today is the day. Let’s do this Reds! #TEAM #YNWA #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/svx0Hk57pI
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) June 1, 2019
🔥💪🏼🏆⚽️❤️ #weareliverpool #XS23 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/b0toge15n8
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) June 1, 2019
We are ready ⚽️🔴💪🏻 #UCLfinal#weareliverpool #Madrid#YNWA pic.twitter.com/CPYBXh1qU3
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) May 31, 2019
Calm before the storm! #UCLfinal 💪🔥 pic.twitter.com/ejFzUcGVI1
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) May 31, 2019