Video: Alexis Sanchez scores as Chile beat Ecuador

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez scored the winner for Chile as they booked their place in the Copa America quarter-finals with victory over Ecuador overnight.

Sanchez scored La Roja’s second goal in a 2-1 win.

The United man was lurking at the edge of the penalty area and met a back-post cross on the bounce and hit a looping shot into the Ecuador net.

Having gone without scoring since January, Sanchez now has two goals in two games.

You can see his goal in the video below.