Video: Alexis Sanchez scores as Chile thrash Japan

Chile got their Copa America 2019 campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable win over Japan overnight.

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez was on the scoresheet as La Roja recorded a 4-0 victory in the group stage opener.

Sanchez scored his side’s third goal, which was his first since January. He nodded in from close range with a diving header after a chipped cross to the back-post.

Erick Pulgar and former Queens Park Rangers striker Eduardo Vargas (two) scored Chile’s other goals.

You can see all four goals in the video below.