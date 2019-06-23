Video: Callum Hudson-Odoi gives injury update

Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi has provided an update on his recovery from the Achilles injury he suffered in the closing stages of last season.

The England international missed the Blues’ run-in, the Europa League final triumph over Arsenal, and the Nations League finals due to the injury.

But he now taken to social media to tell fans that he rehabilitation is progressing well.

Hudson-Odoi said he hopes to be back on the pitch soon.

He shared a video showing him working with a ball inside a gym.