Video: Daniel James signing his Man Utd contract

Wales international Daniel James has put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Manchester United.

With his involvement in his national team’s Euro 2020 qualification games complete, the 21-year-old winger returned to Carrington today to complete the transfer that was agreed between United and Swansea City last week.

The most important part of the day was signing a deal that ties him to the Red Devils until June 2024. You can see him doing just that in the video below.