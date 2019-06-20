Video: Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and David Ospina feature as Colombia beat Qatar

Colombia recorded a 1-0 win over Qatar in their Copa America group game overnight.

Atalanta striker Duván Zapata scored the only goal of the game for Los Cafeteros.

There was a strong Premier League contingent on the pitch, with Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina, Everton’s Yerry Mina and Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez all started for Colombia. All three played the full 90 minutes.

You can see Zapata’s winning goal and other highlights from Colombia’s win over Qatar in the video below.