Video: Divock Origi goal makes it Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has fired his side to Champions League glory.

The hero of the semi-final triumph over Barcelona came off the bench to double the Reds’ lead over Tottenham Hotspur in this evening’s final in Madrid.

Origi struck with a clinical left-footed finish after the ball broke for him in the penalty area in the 87th minute.

He fired low to Hugo Lloris’ left and into the corner of the goal.