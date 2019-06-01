Video: Divock Origi goal makes it Tottenham 0-2 Liverpool
Liverpool striker Divock Origi has fired his side to Champions League glory.
The hero of the semi-final triumph over Barcelona came off the bench to double the Reds’ lead over Tottenham Hotspur in this evening’s final in Madrid.
Origi struck with a clinical left-footed finish after the ball broke for him in the penalty area in the 87th minute.
He fired low to Hugo Lloris’ left and into the corner of the goal.
Divock Origi comes alive in the big games!
The hero against Barcelona doubles Liverpool's lead in Madrid! 👏#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/jEVZXeiX9R
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2019