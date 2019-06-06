Video: Everton’s Richarlison and Man City’s Gabriel Jesus score as Brazil beat Qatar

Hosts Brazil recorded a 2-0 win over Qatar in a pre-Copa America warm-up game last night.

There was an all-Premier League scoresheet, with Everton’s Richarlison opening the scoring and Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus adding the second goal.

But the biggest news from the game was an injury suffered by Neymar, which will rule the Paris Saint-Germain superstar out of the tournament.

The 27-year-old limped off after 17 minutes of the game, having ruptured ankle ligaments.

You can see highlights from the match, including both goals, in the video below.