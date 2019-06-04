Video: Gini Wijnaldum drops his phone off the open-top bus

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum gave his phone an impromptu crash test during Sunday’s Champions League victory parade.

The Netherlands international was recording a celebratory video with compatriot Virgil van Dijk on the Reds’ open-top bus when his phone slipped out of hand and fell off the bus to the tarmac below.

Bystanders and security staff salvaged the handset and passed it back up to Wijnaldum, who was surprised and delighted to find out that the phone was still working.