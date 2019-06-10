Video: Injured Man Utd defender rehabbing in training kit

There doesn’t appear to be any summer holiday for injured Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah.

The Dutch youngster has shared a video showing he is in the early stages of his rehabilitation programme after the knee ligament injury he suffered in April while on loan at Fulham.

He shared a video showing him decked out in United training kit as he begins work on strengthening his knee.

Writing on Twitter, Fosu-Mensah said: “Slowly.”

The 21-year-old has made 21 senior appearances for United, but hasn’t played for them since the 2016/17 season.