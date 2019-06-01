Video: Jordan Henderson lifts Champions League trophy after Liverpool beat Spurs

This was the moment Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson got his hands on the Champions League trophy after the Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid this evening.

The skipper faced his team-mates and ran on the spot to ramp up the anticipation, before turning and holding the famous trophy aloft.

He repeatedly shook the trophy up and down in joyous celebrations, before handing it around to his team-mates for their own trophy lift celebrations.