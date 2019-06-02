Video: Jurgen Klopp hugging each of his Liverpool players after Champions League triumph over Spurs

Liverpool players rarely escape a post-match hug from manager Jurgen Klopp, but there was extra feeling in the German coach’s embrace following last night’s Champions League triumph.

After the Reds recorded a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid to lift the trophy for a sixth time, Klopp went around the pitch seeking out each of his players for a big hug.

You can see a compilation of serial hugger Klopp getting his hands on his players after the final whistle in the video below.