Video: Liverpool and Man City players in final training session with Brazil before Copa America

Brazil’s players have been in training as they prepare for the start of a Copa America on homesoil.

The Selecao start their campaign against Bolivia in the early hours of tomorrow morning UK time.

Before the opening game, there was time for some final preparations on the pitch at the Estádio do Morumbi, where the game will be played.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and Manchester City counterpart Ederson were both put through their paces, with Roberto Firmino, Fernandinho, Willian and Richarlison also in action.

You can see footage from the session in the video below.