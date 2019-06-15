Video: Liverpool and Man City stars play as Brazil beat Bolivia

Hosts Brazil got their Copa America campaign off to a winning start with a 3-0 win over Bolivia in last night’s opening match in Sao Paulo.

After a frustrating, goalless first half, the home side eventually made the breakthrough. Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho scored two goals, with substitute Everton adding a third late on.

There was strong Premier League representation in the Brazil side, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino, Manchester City’s Fernandinho and Gabriel Jesus, Everton’s Richarlison and Chelsea’s Willian all featuring.

You can see the goal and match highlights in the video below.