Video: Liverpool and Spurs players hold a minute’s silence for former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur’s players held a minute’s silence for ex-Arsenal star Jose Antonio Reyes ahead of this evening’s Champions League final in Madrid.

The former Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Sevilla winger was killed in a car crash earlier today.

Players from both sides gathered around the centre circle before kick-off to pay tribute. Many of those in the Wanda Metropolitano stadium opted to break into applause rather than stay in silence.

Emotions were high on both benches, with Liverpool substitute Alberto Moreno and Spurs’ Fernando Llorente both having close relationships with their compatriot.