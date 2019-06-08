Video: Liverpool’s Andy Robertson scores a beauty to fire Scotland to victory over Cyprus

A last-gasp winner from Oliver Burke gave Scotland victory over Cyprus in Steve Clarke’s first game in charge.

The Euro 2020 qualifier appeared to be heading for a 1-1 draw until the on-loan Celtic winger tapped in after his head had hit the woodwork.

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has fired Scotland into the lead with a beautful rising effort from outside the penalty area.

Ionnis Kousoulos equalised in the 87th minute, but Burke popped up to secure all three points.