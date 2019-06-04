Video: Liverpool’s Champions League winners get incredible welcome from Netherlands team-mates

Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Gini Wijnaldum got an incredible welcome from their Netherlands team-mates when they reported for international duty on Monday evening.

Van Dijk and Wijnaldum are part of the squad for the Nations League finals and are due to face England in Thursday’s semi-final.

They got a very warm reception as they arrived at the team hotel as Champions League winners having lifted the trophy in Madrid last weekend.

You can see their arrival in the video below.