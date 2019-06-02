Video: Liverpool’s on-pitch celebrations after winning the Champions League

These were the scenes at full-time after Liverpool won the Champions League for a sixth time.

The Reds beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano Stadium last night.

An 2nd-minute penalty from Mo Salah gave Jurgen Klopp’s side an early lead, and substitute Divock Origi made sure of the result in the 87th minute.

The video below shows how the Liverpool players reacted when the final whistle blew just a few minutes after Origi’s goal.