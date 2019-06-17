Video: Lucas Torreira’s Uruguay thrash Antonio Valencia’s Ecuador

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was on the winning side as Uruguay thrashed Ecuador in their Copa America opener.

Torreira was on the bench, but came on in the 75th minute and was on the pitch as the Celeste scored their fourth goal in a 4-0 win.

Outgoing Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia played the full 90 minutes for Ecuador, who had right-back Jose Quinteros sent-off in the 24th minute when the score was 1-0.

You can see all four goals in the video below.