Video: Man Utd keeper drops a clanger as England U21s crash out

England Under-21s are all but out of the European Under-21s Championship after a 2-4 defeat to Romania Under-21s this evening.

All the goals came in the final 18 minutes. It was a howler from Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson that gave Romania a 2-3 lead.

The former Sheffield United loanee let a low shot squirm through him and into the net

The Young Lions were already chasing the game and conceded again.

You can see Henderson’s clanger in the video below.