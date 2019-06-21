Video: Man Utd keeper drops a clanger as England U21s crash out
England Under-21s are all but out of the European Under-21s Championship after a 2-4 defeat to Romania Under-21s this evening.
All the goals came in the final 18 minutes. It was a howler from Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson that gave Romania a 2-3 lead.
The former Sheffield United loanee let a low shot squirm through him and into the net
The Young Lions were already chasing the game and conceded again.
You can see Henderson’s clanger in the video below.
Dean Henderson has made a howler here to all but give Romania the win!
Just the third goal in the space of five minutes…
