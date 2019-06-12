Video: Man Utd new boy Daniel James arrives at Carrington

Swansea City winger Daniel James has arrived at Carrington to complete his transfer to Manchester United.

The Red Devils confirmed a deal had been agreed to sign the 21-year-old winger last week. He left the Wales squad to undergo a medical.

With the international games no over, James has returned to Carrington to finalise the deal.

You can see him arriving at United’s training ground in the video below. He also poses in his new club’s kit and for post-signing photos.