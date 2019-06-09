Video: Man Utd new boy Daniel James’ brightest moment against Croatia

Daniel James has played his first match since his imminent transfer to Manchester United was announced.

The Swansea City winger, aged 21, started for Wales in their Euro 2020 qualification game against Croatia yesterday.

James played for 79 minutes before being replaced by Schalke’s Rabbi Matondo.

Wales lost the game 2-1, but James did have a couple of decent moments.

You can see one of them in the video below. James uses his much discussed pace to get on the end of a long diagonal ball behind his full-back. He cuts back onto his right foot and delivers a cross to the back post.