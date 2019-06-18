Video: Man Utd target Aaron Wan-Bissaka condemns England U21s to defeat with injury time own goal

England Under-21s suffered a heartbreaking defeat to France Under-21s in their European Under-21 Championships opener this evening.

Manchester United transfer target Aaron Wan-Bissaka scored a 95th-minute own goal to hand victory to Les Bleus.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side were leading through Phil Foden’s goal going into the final minute of the game. But they conceded an 89th-minute equaliser, before Crystal Palace right-back Wan-Bissaka turned the ball into his own net in time added on.

You can see Wan-Bissaka’s own goal in the video below.