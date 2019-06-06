Video: Marcus Rashford gives England the lead vs Netherlands

England have taken the lead in this evening’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

Gareth Southgate’s side broke the deadlock against the run of play in Portugal.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford won and scored a penalty to put England in front in the 32nd minute.

The opportunity arose after an error and clumsy attempted recovery from Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

You can see Rashford winning and converting the spot-kick in the video below.