Video: Mauricio Pochettino and Jurgen Klopp discuss Harry Kane starting the Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been talking about his decision to name Harry Kane in his starting lineup for the Champions League final.

The England international has been sidelined with ankle ligament damage since the start of April, but comes back into the team for this huge game.

Pochettino told BT Sport: “In the last few weeks we believed he would be ready. Yesterday it was confirmed.”

Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp said he and his team had expected Kane to start the game.

You can hear both managers speaking in the video below.