Video: Mo Salah penalty gives Liverpool the lead vs Spurs

Liverpool have taken a very early lead in this evening’s Champions League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Egypt international Mo Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the second minute after Moussa Sissoko’s handball inside the first 30 seconds.

Salah went for power over placement to put the ball past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris and give the Reds the perfect start at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Liverpool make the perfect start! Mohamed Salah from the spot in Madrid! 🔴 The Reds lead 1-0 inside two minutes! pic.twitter.com/D1ZdSrzXoq — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 1, 2019