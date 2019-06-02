Video: Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold discuss Liverpool’s Champions League triumph
Liverpool goalscorer Mo Salah and homegrown star Trent Alexander-Arnold gave post-match interviews after last night’s Champions League triumph.
Salah opened the scoring from the penalty spot after two minutes of last night’s final against Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid.
Alexander-Arnold also played the full 90 minutes.
Egyptian star Salah spoke of everyone being “happy now” following the defeat to Real Madrid in last season’s final.
England international Alexander-Arnold said his dreams had come true.