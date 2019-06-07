Video: Nations League Semi-Final – Netherlands 3-1 England (goals and highlights)

Sloppy defensive mistakes cost England as they slipped to a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands in last night’s Nations League semi-final.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions once again threw away a semi-final lead after Marcus Rashford’s first-half penalty broke the deadlock.

Matthijs De Ligt’s powerful header from a corner levelled the scores and, after Jesse Lingard’s late goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR check, took the tie to extra-time.

Defensive howlers from John Stones and Ross Barkley saw the Netherlands ease to victory in the extra 30 minutes.

You can see all the goal and match highlights in the video below.