Video: Phil Foden scores stunning solo goal vs France U21

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden lit up England Under-21’s European Under-21 Championships opener against France this evening with a stunning solo goal.

Foden picked the ball up in midfield and dribbled through the French defence before slotting the ball into the net with a left-footed finish from just inside the penalty area.

The City starlet’s goal broke the deadlock in the 54th minute of tonight’s match.

You can see Foden’s goal in the video below.