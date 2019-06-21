Video and Photos: Antonio Rudiger gives rehab update

There is no rest for Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as he goes through his rehabilitation programme.

The Germany international is working back to fitness after the serious knee injury that ruled him out of the closing stages of last season.

Rudiger has now shared a selection of videos and photos showing him hard at work on his recovery.

The 26-year-old is seen working out in a gym and swimming in a pool as he rebuilds his strength.

Rudiger reported: “Rehab is going well – more motivated than ever to #comebackstronger.”