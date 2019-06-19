Video: Roberto Firmino and Gabriel Jesus goals disallowed as Brazil held by Venezuela

Hosts Brazil had three goals disallowed as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Venezuela in their second Copa America group game.

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus both had strikes ruled out, as did Barcelona star Philippe Coutinho.

Firmino’s goal was disallowed by the referee, while Jesus and Coutinho’s efforts were chalked off by VAR.

Brazil were booed off the pitch after the final whistle.

You can see highlights from the game in the video below.