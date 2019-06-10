Video: Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus and Richarlison fire Brazil to victory over Honduras

Host Brazil finished their Copa America preparations in style with a 7-0 win over Honduras last night.

There was a strong Premier League contingent on the scoresheet with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus (two), Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino and Everton’s Richarlison all scoring, along with former Reds star Philippe Coutinho.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Thiago Silva and Ajax’s David Neves scored the other goals.

