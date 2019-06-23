Video: Roberto Firmino and Willian score as Brazil thrash Peru

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a no-look goal as Brazil thrashed Peru 5-0 in their final Copa America group game.

Chelsea attacking midfielder Willian was also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

Firmino’s cheeky goal after closing down an attempted clearance by Peru keeper Pedro Gallese gave Brazil a 2-0 lead, while Willian added the fifth in the last minute.

Casemiro, Everton and Dani Alves scored the other goals.

