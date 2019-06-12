Video: Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne fire Belgium to victory over Scotland

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku scored twice to help Belgium to a 3-0 win over Scotland in last night’s Euro 2020 qualification game in Brussels.

The United man made it three goals in two games this month with goals either side of the break

against Steve Clarke’s side.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne added Belgium’s third goal in injury time at the end of the game.

You can see Lukaku’s brace, De Bruyne’s goal and other highlights in the video below.