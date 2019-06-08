Video: Romelu Lukaku scores as Belgium beat Kazakhstan

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet as Belgium recorded a 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in their Euro 2020 qualification game this evening.

Lukaku scored the Red Devils’ third goal, with Dries Mertens and Timothy Castagne having already established a comfortable lead.

The United man had the easiest of finishes, side-footing in from close range when Mertens’ shot rebounded off the post and straight to him.

You can see all three goals in the video below.