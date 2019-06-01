Video: Spurs arrive at the stadium to face Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur have arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium ahead of this evening’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

The north Londoners arrived at Atletico Madrid’s ground a short time ago ahead of their appearance in European football’s showpiece event.

Star striker Harry Kane was one of the first players off the team bus. It remains to be seen whether the England international’s glum expression is indicative of the team news that will follow shortly.

You can see Spurs arriving in the video below.