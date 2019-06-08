Video: Spurs target Maxi Gomez scores for Uruguay vs Panama

Tottenham Hotspur target Maxi Gomez was on the scoresheet for Uruguay in their Copa America warm-up clash with Panama.

The Celta Vigo striker, aged 22, opened the scoring in a 3-0 win for La Celeste.

Gomez, who is on a list of Spurs transfer targets, headed in from close range to break the deadlock.

Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde also found the net to give Uruguay a comfortable victory ahead of their Copa America opener against Ecuador next Sunday.

You can see Gomez’s goal in the video below.