Video: Spurs target Maxi Gomez scores for Uruguay vs Panama
Tottenham Hotspur target Maxi Gomez was on the scoresheet for Uruguay in their Copa America warm-up clash with Panama.
The Celta Vigo striker, aged 22, opened the scoring in a 3-0 win for La Celeste.
Gomez, who is on a list of Spurs transfer targets, headed in from close range to break the deadlock.
Luis Suarez and Federico Valverde also found the net to give Uruguay a comfortable victory ahead of their Copa America opener against Ecuador next Sunday.
You can see Gomez’s goal in the video below.