Video: Spurs team bus en route to face Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are on their way to the stadium ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.

The north Londoners shared a video showing their squad en route to Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium to face Liverpool.

Spurs’ team bus can be seen driving along the road towards the ground with a police escort for company. The footage appears to have been captured by a helicopter flying above the Spanish capital.

The big match gets underway at 8pm UK time.