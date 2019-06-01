Video: Spurs team bus en route to face Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur’s players are on their way to the stadium ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.
The north Londoners shared a video showing their squad en route to Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium to face Liverpool.
Spurs’ team bus can be seen driving along the road towards the ground with a police escort for company. The footage appears to have been captured by a helicopter flying above the Spanish capital.
The big match gets underway at 8pm UK time.
We're on our way!
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019