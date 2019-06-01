Video: Spurs warm up ahead of Champions League final against Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur have started their pre-match warm up ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.
The Spurs stars made their way onto the pitch at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium around 40 minutes before kick-off against Liverpool.
You can see striker Harry Kane – who starts the big match – and his team-mates making their way out of the tunnel to begin their warm up in the video below.
Mauricio Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez is with them to lead the drills.
Let's do this lads! 💪 #UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/ZeTHJgpBNQ
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
Together, we can do this. #UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/nLkHPERnPE
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019
Warm-ups: ✔️
⏱️ Less than 20 minutes until kick-off! #UCLfinal ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/aK74NxDKsi
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 1, 2019