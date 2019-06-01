Video: Spurs warm up ahead of Champions League final against Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur have started their pre-match warm up ahead of this evening’s Champions League final.

The Spurs stars made their way onto the pitch at Atletico Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano stadium around 40 minutes before kick-off against Liverpool.

You can see striker Harry Kane – who starts the big match – and his team-mates making their way out of the tunnel to begin their warm up in the video below.

Mauricio Pochettino’s assistant Jesus Perez is with them to lead the drills.