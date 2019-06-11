Video: Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen on the scoresheet for Denmark against Georgia

Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen was on the scoresheet for Denmark as they beat Georgia in last night’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen.

Eriksen scored from the penalty spot to give his side a 2-1 lead. They went on to win the game by a comfortable 5-1 margin, but the result did not look so certain when the Spurs man stepped up to take his spot-kick in the 30th minute.

You can see Eriksen reinstated Denmark’s lead in the video below.