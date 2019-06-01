Video: Virgil van Dijk’s excellent recovery to thwart Heung-min Son

Very few players manage to turn Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung-min Son achieved that rare feat during this evening’s Champions League final… but then found out what happens when you do get past the big Dutchman.

Van Dijk showed his pace and remarkable powers of recovery to close the gap to Son, then used his strength to win a tackle without needing to resort to a desperate lunge.

You can see Van Dijk’s challenge on Son in the video below.