Videos: Eden Hazard unveiled by Real Madrid after completing transfer from Chelsea

Real Madrid have unveiled new signing Eden Hazard following his transfer from Chelsea.

The deal, which was announced last week, has been completed today after the Belgium international underwent a medical.

Having passed that formality, Hazard was officially unveiled at a presentation held at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening.

The new galatico donned Los Blancos’ home shirt and pointed to his new employers’ badge as he posed on the pitch.

You can see below a selection of videos from Hazard’s unveiling ceremony.