Andreas Pereira signs new Man Utd contact

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has signed a new contract with the club.

The Brazil international, aged 23, has put pen to paper on a deal that ties him to the Red Devils until June 2023, with United having an option to extend for a further year until June 2024.

His previous deal had been due to expire this summer until United triggered a one-year extension option in that contract in March.

That kept him at Old Trafford until the end of the 2019/20 season, but he has now agreed a deal that will extend his stay in Manchester well beyond that.

Pereira joined United’s academy from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven during the 2011/12 season.

He has made 35 first-team appearances to date. He has also had senior experience during season-long loan spells at Granada in 2016/17 and Valencia in 2017/18.

Pereira was born and raised in Belgium, where his Brazilian father was plying his trade as a footballer.