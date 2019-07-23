Arsenal beat Spurs to agree loan deal for Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan, according to BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein.

The 22-year-old has been linked with the Gunners and their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

But it is Unai Emery’s side who have seemingly won the race to take Ceballos on a season-long loan for the 2019/20 campaign.

Spain international Ceballos joined Madrid from Real Beis in a €17m deal in July 2017. He has made 56 appearances in two seasons with Los Blancos, but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter.

Emery will know plenty about the midfielder – he was coaching city rivals Sevilla while Ceballos was making his name for Betis.

Ceballos, who turns 23 next month, is viewed as Arsenal’s replacement for Aaron Ramsey. The Wales international left the Emirates Stadium to join Juventus on a free transfer when his contract expired at the end of last season.