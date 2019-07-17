Skip to main content

Atletico Madrid sign Kieran Trippier from Spurs

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of right-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish side announcement their capture of the England international shortly after 5pm UK time today, with confirmation from Spurs coming soon after that.

Trippier, aged 28, was absent from the Spurs travelling party that left on a flight to Singapore earlier today to start their pre-season tour.

He has now passed a medical and put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Tottenham lost the Champions League final last month.

The England international’s deal is worth £20m plus potential add-ons to Spurs, who signed him from Burnley in 2015.

He was under contract with the north London club until June 2020.

Trippier is now set to form part of a new-look back-four for Diego Simeone’s Atleti, who have already signed centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense. Right-back Juanfran has been released, while centre-back Diego Godin has joined Inter Milan.