Atletico Madrid sign Kieran Trippier from Spurs

Atletico Madrid have completed the signing of right-back Kieran Trippier from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spanish side announcement their capture of the England international shortly after 5pm UK time today, with confirmation from Spurs coming soon after that.

| Acuerdo con el @Spurs_ES para el traspaso de @trippier2. El internacional inglés ha firmado su contrato para las 3 próximas temporadas ¡Bienvenido a la familia atlética! ⚪

https://t.co/ToPG7Tb7JC #BienvenidoTrippier #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/mpgTuXAeq1 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 17, 2019

We have reached agreement with Atletico Madrid for the transfer of @trippier2. We wish Kieran all the best for the future. — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 17, 2019

Trippier, aged 28, was absent from the Spurs travelling party that left on a flight to Singapore earlier today to start their pre-season tour.

He has now passed a medical and put pen to paper on a three-year contract at the Wanda Metropolitano, where Tottenham lost the Champions League final last month.

The England international’s deal is worth £20m plus potential add-ons to Spurs, who signed him from Burnley in 2015.

He was under contract with the north London club until June 2020.

Trippier is now set to form part of a new-look back-four for Diego Simeone’s Atleti, who have already signed centre-back Felipe from Porto and left-back Renan Lodi from Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense. Right-back Juanfran has been released, while centre-back Diego Godin has joined Inter Milan.