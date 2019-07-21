Confirmed Team News: Juventus vs Tottenham

Here is the confirmed team news ahead of today’s International Champions Cup game between Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur in Singapore.

Juventus team to play Tottenham

Former Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri picks Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Juventus lineup.

Gianluigi Buffon starts after returning to Juve from Paris Saint-Germain.

But the other summer signings, including Matthijs de Ligt, Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot, are not in the starting XI.

Starting XI: Buffon, De Sciglio, Rugani, Bonucci, Cancelo, Matuidi, Emre Can, Pjanic, Bernardeschi, Ronaldo, Madzukic

Tottenham Hotspur start their pre-season tour with an XI comprising a handful of established starters and some youngsters.

Regulars Toby Alberweireld, Harry Winks, Erik Lamle, Dele Alli and Heung-min Son all start.

Kyle Walker-Peters gets a chance to stake his claim to become first-choice right-back following Kieran Trippier’s departure.

Paulo Gazzaniga starts in goal, with Hugo Lloris having been suffering with tonsillitis.

Youngsters Japhet Tanganga, Anthony Georgiou, Oliver Skipp and Troy Parrott are also involved.

Starting XI: Gazzaniga, Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Tanganga, Georgiou, Winks, Skipp, Lamela, Dele, Son, Parrott