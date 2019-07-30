Confirmed Team News: Kristiansund vs Man Utd lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s pre-season friendly between Kristiansund and Manchester United in Oslo.

Man Utd team to play Kristiansund

🔴 Your #MUFC XI to face Kristiansund… — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 30, 2019

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes changes to the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur last time out for the friendly against his hometown club.

Into the starting lineup come Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford.

They replace Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood.

Summer signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James both keep their places and strengthen their hopes of starting the 2019/20 campaign in Solskjaer’s team.

Starting XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Jones, Lindelof, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, James, Lingard, Martial, Rashford