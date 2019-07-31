Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Lyon

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s pre-season friendly between Liverpool and Lyon in Geneva.

Liverpool team to play Lyon

Liverpool welcome Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker back for this evening’s pre-season friendly against Lyon.

The trio return after extended breaks following their involvement in summer tournaments with their national teams.

Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri return from injuries.

Young defender Ki-Jana Hoever celebrates signing his new long-term contract by starting.

It is an entirely different starting XI to the one that played in the defeat to Napoli last time out.

Starting XI: Alisson, Hoever, Gomez, Lovren, Larouci, Lallana, Keita, Shaqiri, Wilson, Salah, Firmino

Lyon team to play Liverpool