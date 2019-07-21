Confirmed Team News: Liverpool vs Sevilla lineups

Here is the confirmed team news for this evening’s Liverpool vs Sevilla friendly in Boston.

Liverpool team to play Sevilla

With this game coming hot on the heels of Friday night’s win over Borussia Dortmund, only three players retain their places in Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Wilson and Divock Origi all make back-to-back starts.

Veteran free agent Andy Lonergan starts in goal, with Simon Mignolet having played against Dortmund and Alisson Becker not yet back with the squad.

Nathaniel Phillips and Ben Woodburn are also involved, alongside first-team regulars Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Gini Wijnaldum and captain Jordan Henderson.

Starting XI: Lonergan, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Woodburn, Wilson, Origi

Sevilla team to play Liverpool

Starting XI: Sergio Rico, Jesús Navas, Diego Carlos, Carriço, Reguilón, Fernando, Jordán, Banega, Ocampos, Nolito, De Jong