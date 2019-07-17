Confirmed Team News: Man Utd vs Leeds Utd

Here is the confirmed team news for today’s friendly between Manchester United and Leeds United in Perth.

Man Utd team to play Leeds

Here it is… the #MUFC XI to take on Leeds! 👊#MUTOUR 🇦🇺 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

Summer signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes his first start for Manchester United.

Fellow new arrival Daniel James is one of only two players to keep his place from the side that started against Perth Glory. Goalkeeper Sergio Romero is the other.

Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Marcos Rojo, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Mason Greenwood, Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford all get their first starts of pre-season.

Starting XI: Romero, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Rojo, McTominay, Pogba, Greenwood, Mata, Rashford

Leeds team to play Man Utd

📋 | #LUFC Starting XI to face Manchester United: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe, Bamford pic.twitter.com/8kDbNFXQKU — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 17, 2019

New signing Helder Costa is not involved for Leeds, who name only four substitutes for this game.

Jack Clarke also misses out after returning to Elland Road on loan following his transfer to Tottenham Hotspur.

It is a much-changed side to the youthful team that started a friendly against Guiseley last time out.

Eight of the players who started the Championship playoff semi-final second leg defeat to Derby County start in Perth today.

Starting XI: Casilla, Douglas, Cooper, Berardi, Dallas, Phillips, Forshaw, Harrison, Hernandez, Roofe, Bamford